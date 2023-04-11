Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Anokha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 The Precinct, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.