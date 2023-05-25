Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
Grub And Gumption, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 126 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 248 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.