Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chatterbox Café, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4b Rose Green Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 254 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.