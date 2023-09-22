Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Half Board Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.