Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Hangleton Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hangleton Farm Hangleton Lane, Ferring was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 254 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.