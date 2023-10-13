Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hangleton Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hangleton Farm Hangleton Lane, Ferring was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 254 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.