Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shapla, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 The Pantiles Ferringham Lane, Ferring, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.