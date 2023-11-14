BREAKING

Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Mustards Bar and Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 - 10 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.