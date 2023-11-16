Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bistro 14, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.