Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Country Cob Artisan Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.