Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
FIREBIRD RESTAURANT AND BAR, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 52 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.