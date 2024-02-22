Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Broadmark Cafe-Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Broadmark Parade Broadmark Lane, Rustington, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.