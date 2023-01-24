Arun restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Bangkok Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.