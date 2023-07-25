Arun restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 249 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.