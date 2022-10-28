Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
So India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at So India 43 Felpham Way, Felpham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.