Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Aldwick cafe and restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 91 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.