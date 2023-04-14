Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST
India Raj, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at India Raj 43 Felpham Way, Felpham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.