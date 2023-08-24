Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Suga' Kane, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 - 11 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.