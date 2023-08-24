BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Suga' Kane, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 - 11 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.