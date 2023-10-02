Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ristorantealmare, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 The Street, East Preston, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 255 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.