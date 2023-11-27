Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Howards, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 The Arcade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.