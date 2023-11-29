BREAKING

Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Littlehampton Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 - 30 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.