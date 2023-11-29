Arun restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Littlehampton Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 - 30 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.