Arun restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
O Segredo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 The Arcade, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.