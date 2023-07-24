NationalWorldTV
Arun restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

O Segredo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 The Arcade, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.