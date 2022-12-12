Arun road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am November 14 to 8pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am December 5 2022 to 8pm February 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Offington, Lane closure for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, The Causeway, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 4am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel Road to Castle Goring, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 15 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 clockwise Arundel Bypass roundabout, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm December 16 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel to The Causeway, traffic signals for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad