Arun road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel roundabout to Crossbush Lane, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hamerpot to Durrington hill, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel to Fontwell, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple Bar, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Temple Bar to Fontwell, Lane closure for maintenance works.