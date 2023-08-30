BREAKING
Arun road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

    A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel roundabout to Crossbush Lane, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hamerpot to Durrington hill, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel to Fontwell, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Temple Bar, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Temple Bar to Fontwell, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.