Arun road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Arun's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Poling to Clapham, lane closure for drainage works.
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Slindon, Lane closures for maintenance work.
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel to Slindon, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell to Slindon, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 4am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel, Slip and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.