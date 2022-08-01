Arun road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 29 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 29 to 8pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm July 26 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Bypass, lane closures for survey works.

• A27, from 6am August 8 to 8pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.