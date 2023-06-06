Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel to Fontwell, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Patching, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 7pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hammerpot to Cote Street, lane closure for maintenance works.