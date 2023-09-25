Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hammerpot to Crossbush, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Binsted Lane to Jarvis Road, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.