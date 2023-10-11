Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 4am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham to Salvington Hill, Lane closure formaintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Slindon Common, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.