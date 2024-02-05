Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hammerpot to Worthing, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A27, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closures for BT works, diversion via National Highways network.
• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crockerhill to Fontwell, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Blakehurst Lane to Hammerpot Garage, Lane closure for drainage work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.