Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Cote Street to Clapham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 11pm July 14 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Durrington to Clapham, carriageway closure for white lining.

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Chichester road, lane closures for vegetation clearance.

• A27, from 9pm July 19 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach.