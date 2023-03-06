Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ford road roundabout to Jarvis Rd junction, traffic signals for construction improvement/upgrade.

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Patching, slip road closures for West Sussex County Council, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.