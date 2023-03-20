Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 21 to 4am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Crossbush Rbt to Arundel, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for signage.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, temporary traffic lights for BT works.