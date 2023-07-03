Arun road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Poling to Crossbush roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.

• A27, from 11.59pm July 15 to 7am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.