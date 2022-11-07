Arun road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell West to Tangmere, Lane closure for cutting and planting.

• A27, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, The Causeway, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am August 8 to 8pm December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel road, carriageway and lane closure's for cutting and planting, diversion via Highways England Network.

• A27, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester Road to Causeway Roundabout, Lane closure's for inspection works.

• A27, from 8pm November 10 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Both directions Arundel to Crossbush, temporary traffic lights for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions The Causeway to Crossbush Roundabout, traffic signals for inspection works.

• A27, from 6am November 14 to 8pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Angmering, diversion for West Sussex.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for central reservation works.

