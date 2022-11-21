Arun road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.



And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am August 8 to 8pm December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am November 14 to 8pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Angmering, diversion for West Sussex.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Arundel, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 11pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Crossbush, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm November 28 to 4am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel to The Causeway, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm November 29 to 4am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Crossbush Roundabout, Lane closure for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 6am December 5 2022 to 8pm February 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.