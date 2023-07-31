NationalWorldTV
Arun road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Yapton lane to Fontwell east roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.