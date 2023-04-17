Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.