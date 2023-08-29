Arun road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Fontwell East roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ford roundabout to Fontwell east roundabout, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Hammerpot, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.