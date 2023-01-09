Arun road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell To Arundel road, carriageway closure for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am December 5 2022 to 8pm February 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 11.59pm January 14 to 7am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell to Ford Road, diversion only for Network Rail works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Patching, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.