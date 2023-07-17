Arun road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel to Fontwell, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Patching, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Aldingbourne, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.