Arun road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm May 2 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham interchange to Crossbush interchange, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9.30am May 11 to 3.30pm May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ford Road Roundabout to Crossbush, diversion route for off network closure of Ford Road for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel to Fontwell, Lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 8pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 8pm May 12 to 4am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Angmering to Clapham, Lane closure for installation of bollards.