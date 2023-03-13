Arun road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Patching, slip road closures for West Sussex County Council, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Crockerhill, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm March 21 to 4am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Crossbush Rbt to Arundel, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for signage.