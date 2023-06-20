NationalWorldTV
Arun road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Footwell east roundabout to Footwell west roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

    A27, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Hammerpot, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A27, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Yapton lane to Fontwell, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.