Arun road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Aldingbourne, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.
• A27, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Yapton lane to Fontwell east roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.