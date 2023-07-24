NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Arun road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Arun's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Arun's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Aldingbourne, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

    A27, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Yapton lane to Fontwell east roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.