Arun road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ford Road to Station Road, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.