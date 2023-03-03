Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Arun takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Arun takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Magna Tandoori, a takeaway at 33 Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Arun's 118 takeaways with ratings, 90 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.