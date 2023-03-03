Arun takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Arun takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Magna Tandoori, a takeaway at 33 Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 118 takeaways with ratings, 90 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.