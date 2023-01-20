Arun takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Arun takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Barnham Kebab and Pizza House, a takeaway at 19 The Square, Barnham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 119 takeaways with ratings, 88 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.