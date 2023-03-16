Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Arun takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Barnham Kebab and Pizza House, a takeaway at 19 The Square, Barnham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 114 takeaways with ratings, 88 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.