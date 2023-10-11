Arun takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Arun takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
So India, a takeaway at So India Restaurant The Corner House Station Road, Rustington, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 112 takeaways with ratings, 89 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.