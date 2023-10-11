BREAKING
Arun takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Arun takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

So India, a takeaway at So India Restaurant The Corner House Station Road, Rustington, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 112 takeaways with ratings, 89 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.