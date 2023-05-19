Arun takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Arun takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
Maryam Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 80 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 113 takeaways with ratings, 89 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.